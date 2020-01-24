Jeff Lynne’s ELO announce 2020 tour dates

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced a new tour to take place across the UK and Europe later this year.

The rock outfit will hit the road in support of their latest album ‘From Out Of Nowhere’, which was released in November 2019. In a statement, Lynne told fans: “The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good. We’re looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait.”

ELO will begin the tour in Oslo on September 19 before trekking across Europe. They will arrive in the UK on October 5 when they headline the first of two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 9am on January 31.

Advertisement

ELO full tour dates 2020:

SEPTEMBER

19 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena

21 – Stockholm, Sweden, Ericsson Globe Arena

23 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen

26 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclaycard Arena

27 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

29 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

30 – Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle

OCTOBER

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

5 – London, UK, O2 Arena

6 – London, UK, O2 Arena

11 – Birmingham, UK, Arena Birmingham

16 – Manchester, UK, Manchester Arena

18 – Belfast, Ireland, SSE Arena

19 – Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena

21 – Glasgow, UK, SSE Hydro Arena

Advertisement

ELO reunited in 2014 and headlined a huge show in London’s Hyde Park that same year. Since then, they’ve released two albums including ‘From Out Of Nowhere’.