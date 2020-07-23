Jeff Rosenstock releases music video for ‘Scram!’

Jeff Rosenstock has released a new music video for his song ‘Scram!’. The clip is the first visual released from the singer’s recent album ‘NO DREAM’.

Teenage Stepdad, an anonymous content creator and meme account, created the video. Rosenstock had teased their collaboration earlier in the week by posting a still graphic from the clip to his Instagram page.

Watch the clip for ‘Scram!’ below:

Advertisement

The video parodies local-access cable television, including its programming and infomercials. Rosenstock appears in the video along with his long-serving backing band, Death Rosenstock. The band is composed of bassist John DeDomenici, drummer Kevin Higuchi, multi-instrumentalist Dan Potthast and guitarist Mike Huguenor.

Due to social distancing guidelines, everyone involved with the video filmed and submitted their parts remotely.

‘Scram!’ marks Teenage Stepdad’s directorial debut. “I’m pretty proud of it,” they wrote in a post to their Instagram account. “[C]heck it out… if you want to hear a great tune and see some shit get smashed up.”

It also marks Rosenstock’s first video in almost exactly two years, following 2018’s ‘All This Useless Energy’.

Advertisement

Rosenstock released ‘NO DREAM’ in May, his fourth studio album and second record with Polyvinyl. He released he LP without any prior announcement, much like its predecessor ‘POST-.’