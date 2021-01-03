Jeff Rosenstock shares two new songs ‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’

American punk musician Jeff Rosenstock wrapped up 2020 by sharing two new songs, titled ‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’.

He released the acoustic duet ‘Caring’ on December 30 with Laura Stevenson, whom he played with in the punk collective Bomb the Music Industry! prior to his solo endeavours.

Rosenstock then followed up with the sprawling, fuzzy warmth of ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ on New Year’s Eve.

Listen to the new songs below:

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/2020-dump">2020 DUMP by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

Upon the release of ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ on New Year’s Eve Rosenstock said, “Wishing every one of you patience, health, kindness, love and massive success and financial gains that test your character in ways you couldn’t possibly imagine in 2021. Farewell, bad year.”

The tracks have been added to the punk musician’s demo EP ‘2020 DUMP’, which he first released on Bandcamp in September. It was uploaded with four original tracks, to which Rosenstock added more throughout the year.

‘Caring’ and ‘Illegal Fireworks And Hiding Bottles In The Sand’ completed the EP, which also comprises songs such as ‘Done Done Done’, ‘Fox In The Snow’, ‘Old Cold’ and more.

In May, the artist surprise-released his fourth studio album ‘NO DREAM’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘POST-‘. He shared a Teenage Stepdad-created music video for the album’s track ‘Scram!’ a few months later, marking his first visuals for the LP.

Rosenstock also performed a half-hour livestream in October, featuring cuts from ‘NO DREAM’ among other material.