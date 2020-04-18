Jehnny Beth announces relaunch of Apple Music show ‘Start Making Sense’

Jehnny Beth has announced that her Apple Music show ‘Start Making Sense’ will be returning from hiatus, with contributions from the likes of Damon Albarn, Johnny Marr, Alison Mosshart and Anna Calvi.

The show, which Beth describes as “the radio show for music lovers with an open mind,” was first broadcast in April 2016 and ran for 126 episodes. It will return today (April 18) at 4pm BST and continue fortnightly.

“For an hour I am here to entertain you with good music and good conversation. It’s been a while since the last episode and it’s really good to be back,” Beth said in a video posted to her Instagram.

“These past few weeks have been more than challenging for us all confined at home so i thought it would help to ask some of my friends, artists, to send me their words so I can read them in this episode.”

Among others to have contributed messages are IDLES, Karen O, Fontaines D.C., Ezra Furman and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Beth has spent recent months embarking on her solo recording career, after her band Savages announced at the end of 2016 that they were “going to take a break”.

Yesterday (April 17) she shared a pummelling new single ‘Innocence’, and announced that the release of her debut solo album ‘To Love Is To Live’ will be delayed from May 8 to June 12.

In February, meanwhile, she launched a TV chat show, with the first episode also featuring IDLES as well as Primal Scream.