Jehnny Beth debuts stirring new track ‘Heroine’

Jehnny Beth has debuted new track ‘Heroine’, the latest effort taken from her forthcoming debut solo album.

Following on from previous singles ‘Innocence‘, ‘Flower‘ and launch track ‘I’m The Man’ from the Peaky Blinders soundtrack, her latest single sees the Savages leader delivering a powerful ode to the nature of self-empowerment.

“When I think of this song, I think of Romy from the xx strangling my neck with her hands in the studio. She was trying to get me out of my shell lyrically, and there was so much resistance in me she lost her patience,” said Beth.

“The song was originally called Heroism, but I wasn’t happy because it was too generic. Flood was the first one to suggest to say Heroine instead of Heroism. Then I remember Johnny Hostile late at night in my hotel room in London saying, ‘I don’t understand who you are singing about. Who is the Heroine? You ARE the Heroine. ”

She added: “The next morning, I arrived early in the studio and recorded

my vocals adding ‘to be’ to the chorus line: “All I want is TO BE a heroine’. Flood entered the studio at that moment and jumped in the air giving me the thumbs up through the window.

“I guess I’m telling this story because sometimes we look around for role models, and examples to follow, without realising that the answer can be hidden inside of us. I was afraid to be the heroine of the song, but it took all the people around me to get me there.”

‘To Love Is To Live’ was produced by Flood (Smashing Pumpkins, Foals, Depeche Mode, U2), Atticus Ross (Nine Inch Nails, legendary film composer) and her longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The record also features guest appearances from The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Speaking to NME , Beth previously promised that the record will be “a mixture of light and darkness and hard and soft” and lyrically dealing with “self-reclamation, borderline sexuality and dealing with what it is that makes us human”.

Beth will also release Crimes Against Love Memories (C.A.L.M.), her first book featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from partner and collaborator Johnny Hostile, in July 2020 via White Rabbit.