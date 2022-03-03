Jehnny Beth teases “fun” and “punk” new music at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Jehnny Beth has told NME what to expect of her upcoming new music, teasing that it’s both “fun” and “punk”.

The Savages vocalist was speaking on the red carpet at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night (March 2), where she presented CHVRCHES and Robert Smith with the award for Best Song By A UK Artist.

Discussing her plans for the rest of 2022 and beyond, Beth said: “I’ve been acting in a few movies in France, so that’s carrying on, and films are coming out.”

She added: “And then I’ve done some new music, and that will come out pretty soon, I hope.”

Asked what we can expect in terms of the stylistic direction of the new music, Beth said: “It’s fun, it’s punk, but electronic as well.”

Beth’s last new music came in the summer of 2021 when she released a collaborative album with Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie called ‘Utopian Ashes’. In a four-star review, NME said it was a “thoughtful collaboration that both surprises and delivers”.

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 saw performances by Sam Fender, Griff and Sigrid, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, BERWYN, Bring Me The Horizon and Rina Sawayama.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.