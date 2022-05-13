Jehnny Beth has shared her cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Closer’ on streaming services – you can listen to it below.

The Savages frontwoman and solo artist first released her take on the 1994 single via Amazon Music in 2020 ahead of NIN being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame that year.

Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross had previously earned co-writing and production credits on Beth’s debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’. She was due to join NIN on tour in the US before the dates were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media this morning (May 13), Beth wrote: “Finally my version of ‘Closer’ by NIN produced by [Johnny Hostile] is available to listen to everywhere all the time on all platforms.”

The singer-songwriter shared the news alongside the cover’s official artwork, which is also by Hostile.

“Do you think we should play it at festival shows this summer??” Beth asked her fans. Listen to ‘Closer’ above.

Those aforementioned solo festival dates include next month’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands and Rock Werchter in Belgium.

Speaking to NME in March, Jehnny Beth teased that her next solo material would be both “fun” and “punk”. “I’ve done some new music, and that will come out pretty soon, I hope,” she said at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

Beth’s last release came last summer in the form of a collaborative album with Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, ‘Utopian Ashes’. In a four-star review, NME said the project was a “thoughtful collaboration that both surprises and delivers”.