Jelani Blackman shares fierce new single ‘Izit’ featuring Kojey Radical

Kojey Radical and Jelani Blackman have teamed up on the fierce collaborative track ‘Izit’ – check it out below.

Speaking about the track, Blackman said: “Anyone who follows my music knows I like to touch on social commentary and I think this music and message is the strongest statement I’ve made.”

“It’s about standing up and taking note of the constant injustice and inequality we have to deal with because of greed, prejudice and power.”

They continued: “Kojey’s a very talented artist, we’ve known each other for a while and been waiting to collaborate at some point. I’m happy this is the track we linked up on because I think it reflects the energy we both have. There’s so much tension and hate in the world at the moment and not always clarity. I hope the lyrics and force in this track fuels people’s energy, to push actions and voices further, so positive change can’t be ignored.”

So far this year, Blackman has released an extended version of his 2021’s debut album ‘Unlimited’ as well as standalone singles ‘Maybe Not’, ‘Comfy’ and ‘Sleepless Freestyle’. Last year, Blackman featured on Gorillaz‘ three-track surprise EP ‘Meanwhile’ alongside Alicaì Harley and AJ Tracey.

Meanwhile Kojey Radical has featured on a remixed version of Kae Tempest’s ‘Move’ and was nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize for his acclaimed debut album ‘Reason To Smile’.

Speaking to NME about the collaborators on his album, which include Kelis, Knucks, Wretch 32, Shakka and Shaé Universe, Radical said:“[I’m looking for] people I can be honest with – not just honest in a sense of, ‘Oh, I like your verse’, but if we’re writing real music then I have to be unafraid to be vulnerable in front of you.

“My features are with people who I can speak to, have a real conversation with, I can open up to and ultimately get the best music out of it,” he added.