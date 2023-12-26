BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches her own label, Odd Atelier

BLACKPINK singer Jennie has established her own company and label, Odd Atelier (OA).

On Christmas Eve (December 24), BLACKPINK’s Jennie shared on Instagram Stories that she has lunched her own label and company to start her “solo journey in 2024”.

“This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I’m so thankful for all the love I’ve received,” she wrote, per Billboard. “I’m also about what’s to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course BLACKPINK.”

In a separate post on the official OA Instagram account, Jennie also explained that the label is meant to be “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

The BLACKPINK member also noted that she had established the company in November 2023. The announcement comes weeks after Jennie and her follow BLACKPINK bandmates renewed their group contracts with YG Entertainment.

Shortly after the group’s contract renewal was announced, YG Entertainment clarified that it was still negotiating individual contracts with the members of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK made their debut in 2016 under YG Entertainment, and have since gone on to become one of the most successful K-pop girl groups. Notably, despite not having released any new groups music in 2023, the quartet were still the second-most streamed K-pop act on Spotify for the year.

Meanwhile, the quartet will release their upcoming virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ later today (December 26) at 5pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. Watch a trailer for the VR concert here.