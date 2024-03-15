Jennifer Lopez enlists (G)I-DLE for remix of ‘This Time Around’

Jennifer Lopez has released a new version of ‘This Time Around’, featuring K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE.

The new remix of ‘This Time Around’ doesn’t deviate far from the original track, but replaces the song’s original third verse for new lyrics written and performed by the Korean five-piece. The verse includes vocals from Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Miyeon, with remaining member Shuhua currently on hiatus since February.

“What is wrong? Our love-hate is bruised with false rumours / It’s not worth it, laugh it all out with heartbreak within gossip / I’m in your arms all night long / We laughed and cried when we were immature, bad love / Yeah you know, they’re sort of doing it the wrong way,” Soyeon and Minnie sing on the new verse.

Notably, this alternate version of ‘This Time Around’ credits (G)I-DLE leader Soyeon as a co-composer and co-lyricist alongside others who were involved in the production of the original song, including Lopez herself.

‘The Time Around’ originally appeared on Lopez’s latest studio album ‘This Is Me… Now’, which was released on February 16 alongside its accompanying film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, which is loosely based on Lopez’ love life with husband Ben Affleck.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of the releases, Lopez described the album as the culmination of her career. “This project is a 20 year project of my whole entire music career, and how I got from then to now,” she added.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE’s collaboration with the American pop star comes a little over a month since they released their second studio album, ‘[2]’, headlined by title track ‘Super Lady’. Its full release was preceded by the single ‘Wife’.