Jennifer Lopez has quietly cancelled seven shows on upcoming tour

Jennifer Lopez has quietly cancelled a handful of shows from her upcoming 2024 tour.

The pop icon released tickets for her forthcoming live shows two weeks ago, held as part of her ‘This Is Me… Now’ tour.

Originally, this year’s shows were set to consist of more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off in June and wrapping at the end of August. It would have seen her make stops in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Toronto and more, and was later extended to include more dates in the latter three.

Now, with tickets having been on sale for over a fortnight, the singer has quietly and swiftly removed a number of shows without explanation.

Seven shows have been axed, including dates in late August across Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland and Tampa. They were previously listed on Ticketmaster, but now when clicking on the dates a message is shown which reads: “Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event.”

No official statement has been shared by Lopez, her team or the event organisers, however, Entertainment Weekly reported that the cancellations were likely due to a “logistical issue” on the tour promoter’s end (via Mirror).

Others have speculated that the axed shows may be a result of low ticket sales, including celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who took to X/Twitter to speculate the reasons behind the cancellations.

NME has reached out for comment.

JLo shared her new album ‘This Is Me… Now’ last month, and told fans that the LP was the result of a “20-year journey” that has encompassed her “entire music career”.

She also dropped the album alongside its accompanying film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, a fictionalised account of Lopez’ love life with Ben Affleck.

In other news, Lopez has been announced to produce the new Bob The Builder film. The film, set to star Anthony Ramos, will follow Bob as he travels to Puerto Rico, and “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colourful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”