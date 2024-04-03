Jennifer Lopez rebrands tour as greatest hits show after low ticket sales and dates scrapped

Jennifer Lopez has quietly rebranded her tour as a greatest hits show following low ticket sales and some dates being cancelled.

Originally, the tour was branded as her ‘This Is Me… Now’ tour, and announced back in February to coincide with the release of her album of the same name.

Now, seemingly because of low ticket sales, the tour has been rebranded by the singer as ‘This Is Me… Live | The Greatest Hits’ – distancing itself from the new LP.

As highlighted by outlets including Variety and The A.V. Club, the album struggled to find an audience upon its release, selling 14,000 copies in its first week and arriving at Number 38 on the Billboard 200 – the second of her nine studio albums to place outside the Top 10.

The studio release was one part of a self-financed $20million multimedia project, including the tour and two films: This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, and a documentary titled The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The A.V. Club has claimed that the rebranding of the tour may come in a bid to boost ticket sales and stop fans from thinking that the live show will see Lopez predominantly sing tracks from the new LP.

Lopez’s reps and Live Nation, which is producing the tour, have not publicly responded to Variety’s request for comment, and Live Nation’s site hasn’t been updated to reflect the tour’s name change. It does, however, have conflicting titles on Lopez’s listings, including ‘This Is Me… Live’ and ‘This Is Me… Now The Tour’.

Some venues hosting Lopez’s shows are retaining the original listings on their respective sites, while others have confirmed the rebrand, including Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and Inglewood’s The Forum. As shared by Variety, a sponsored Facebook ad from Lopez also features a graphic with the new title.

The news that JLo has rebranded the tour comes shortly after the singer quietly cancelled a handful of shows from her upcoming 2024 tour.

Originally, this year’s shows were set to consist of more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off in June and wrapping at the end of August. It would have seen her make stops in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Toronto and more, and was later extended to include more dates. However, after tickets were on sale for over a fortnight, the singer quietly and swiftly removed a number of shows without explanation.

No official statement was shared by Lopez, her team or the event organisers, however, Entertainment Weekly reported that the cancellations were likely due to a “logistical issue” on the tour promoter’s end (via Mirror). You can find tickets to the remaining shows here.

When sharing the ‘This Is Me… Now’ album, JLo told fans that the LP was the result of a “20-year journey” that has encompassed her “entire music career”.