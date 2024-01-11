Jennifer Lopez shares ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ from first new album in a decade

Jennifer Lopez has teased her long-awaited new album with fans, dropping the new single ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’. Check it out below.

The actor and singer first revealed details of the upcoming LP two years ago, announcing its title as ‘This Is Me… Now’. It is somewhat of a sequel to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me…Then’, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022.

It will mark her first studio album in a decade – following on from ‘A.K.A’, which arrived back in 2014.

Now, Lopez has dropped the lead single to the release, the feel-good pop anthem ‘Can’t Get Enough’.

The track samples Alton Ellis’ 1967 track ‘I’m Still In Love With You’, and comes alongside a wedding-inspired music video directed by Dave Meyers. The inspiration for the visuals came as Lopez first performed a version of the track live at her wedding to Ben Affleck last year (via Billboard).

Check it out below.

“[It feels like] authentic rhythms and melodies and more than anything, a feeling in the music, and I think that’s what a lot of people who heard the album in its early days were feeling,” Lopez said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“They were like, ‘There’s something true about this.’ There’s something that feels gritty and honest and raw and real and vulnerable and brave about this music from all of these people, not just from me. I love it. I feel like ‘Can’t Get Enough’ is a perfect way to kind of come out of the box with this one because it does have that like my performance energy.”

The album is out on February 16 and available for pre-order here.

‘This Is Me… Now’ is also set to feature what is presumed to be a sequel to her 2002 song ‘Dear Ben’ – dedicated to Affleck – titled ‘Dear Ben pt. ll’. The pair were engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004, before rekindling their relationship and marrying in 2022.

“When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grow up,” Lopez said in a teaser trailer for an accompanying film, “my answer was always ‘in love’.”

“Unlike anything Jennifer has ever done before and inspired by her upcoming album, the film is an intimate, fantastical and narrative-driven reflection of her personal journey of self-healing and self-love,” a description read for the video teaser.

“Lopez has created an immersive world where music and visuals intertwine, revealing the challenges faced and the triumphs achieved. Audiences will witness the transformation and vulnerability in every frame.”