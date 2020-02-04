Jennifer Lopez takes aim at Donald Trump in new behind-the-scenes Super Bowl video

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly taken aim at US president Donald Trump in a video which was filmed minutes before she performed at this year’s Super Bowl.

The Latin singer teamed up with Shakira for the Halftime Show on Sunday night, which saw the pair rattling through their biggest hits in a 12 minute performance.

But Lopez’ segment also took a political edge as she draped herself in the flag of Puerto Rico, in what was perceived to be a dig at the Trump administration’s response to the two hurricanes that devastated the island back in 2017.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Lopez is also seen leading a prayer circle, where she takes a series of digs at the US leader.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she tells her production team.

“Other people can try to build walls, keep us out or put us in cages. We are proud to recognise that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

In November 2019, Lopez said that sending a message of solidarity and hope at the Super Bowl had become particularly important "in Trump's America". "I think it's super important for two Latina women to be headlining the Super Bowl, especially right now in Trump's America," she told the Los Angeles Times. "So for me, it was something that I was excited to do." The rest of Lopez' Super Bowl set saw her focusing on her past hits, having arrived atop a model of the Empire State Building to signal that she was "still Jenny from the block". Elsewhere, she showed off the jaw-dropping pole dancing skills she learned while playing Ramona in 2019's acclaimed Hustlers.