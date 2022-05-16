Jenny Lewis announces dates for 2022 US tour

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis has announced a run of US tour dates, scheduled for this September.

The former Rilo Kiley singer will kick off her tour at the Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia on September 17, eventually wrapping up on September 30 at Wildwood Revival festival in Arnoldsville, Georgia. She’ll also make stops at Xponential Festival in New Jersey and Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound festival during the run.

She’s yet to announce any supports, but will be bringing her dog Bobby Rhubarb along for the ride.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now, and available to purchase here.

Lewis released her latest album ‘On The Line’ in 2019, marking her fourth solo LP since Rilo Kiley officially disbanded in 2011. She’s released a series of singles since ‘On The Line’, including four collaborations with rapper Serengeti shared over the past two years; ‘Unblu’, ‘Vroom Vroom’, ‘Idiot’ and ‘GLTR’.

Lewis’ latest single was released in November last year, titled ‘Puppy And A Truck’, which she later performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In March last year, Lewis reunited with former Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett for the first time in six years to take part in a charity livestream. Prior to that, they’d only linked up one other time at Coachella in 2015, to perform the song ‘Portions For Foxes’.

Jenny Lewis’ 2022 US tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 17 — Richmond, The Broadberry

Sunday 18 — Camden, Xponential Festival

Tuesday 20 — Stroudsburg, Sherman Theater

Friday 23 — Asbury, The Stone Pony

Saturday 24 — Bridgeport, Sound On Sound

Sunday 25 — Baltimore, Rams Head Live!

Tuesday 27 — Saxaphaw, Haw River Ballroom

Wednesday 28 — Asheville, The Orange Peel

Friday 30 — Arnoldsville, Wildwood Revival