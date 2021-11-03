Jenny Lewis celebrates life’s little joys on ‘Puppy And A Truck’

Jenny Lewis has shared a new single called ‘Puppy And A Truck’ – her second piece of new material released in 2021.

The track follows three previous collaborations with rapper Serengeti, including ‘IDIOT’, ‘Unblu’, and ‘Vroom Vroom’, with the latter arriving in January.

On the new song, which Lewis has been playing in her set while supporting Harry Styles across North America this month, the former Rilo Kiley frontwoman celebrates life’s little joys. “My forties are kicking my ass / And handing ‘em to me in a margarita glass,” she opens the country-tinged song. “I was infatuated with a man / And then I dated a psychopath.”

As the track continues, though, she finds positivity in humble things: “Like a shot of good luck / I got a puppy and a truck / If you feel like giving up, shut up / Get a puppy and a truck.”

‘Puppy And A Truck’ was produced by Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile) and was released today (November 3) via Loves Way.

In March, Lewis reunited with her former Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett for the first time in six years. The pair performed on Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream, airing 2013’s ‘Let Me Back In’ during the virtual event.

Before the livestream, Lewis and Sennett had played together only once since Rilo Kiley went on hiatus in 2010. Sennett joined Lewis at Coachella in 2015 to perform ‘Portions For Foxes’ with her at the Californian festival.

Rilo Kiley went on hiatus in 2010, but did not officially confirm their break-up until a year later when Sennett told Consequence Of Sound: “I would say that if Rilo Kiley were a human being, he’s probably laying on his back in a morgue with a tag on his toe. Now, I see movies where the dead get up and walk. And when they do that, rarely do good things happen.”