JennyLee announces second solo album ‘Heart Tax’

JennyLee has shared details of her second solo album, ‘Heart Tax’, made in partnership with Record Store Day 2022.

The musician, who is also the bassist/backing vocalist in Warpaint, will release her new album on April 23 (pre-order here).

‘Heart Tax’ comprises the six singles JennyLee has released over the the last two years and is completed by six new songs for Record Store Day (April 23). See here for a full list of releases for the annual event.

The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Right On!‘ features collaborations with Goldensuns, Warpaint, Belief and Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, Depeche Mode‘s Dave Gahan and Trentemøller.

‘Heart Tax’ track list:

01. ‘Stop Speaking’

02. ‘Tickles’

03. ‘Newtopia’

04. ‘Heart Tax’

05. ‘Clinique’

06. ‘In Awe Of’

07. ‘Hallows Eve’

08. ‘Tickles II’

09. ‘Love You’

10. ‘I’m So Tired’

Songs already released from the album include the Gahan-featuring ‘Stop Speaking‘, the Trentemøller-produced single ‘Tickles’ and B-side ‘Heart Tax’, and ‘Newtopia‘.

A description of the record’s germination reads: “A substantial portion of the album was assembled during the last few years of uncertainty, starting in the bliss of southern California, and finished in the quiet of Salt Lake City.

“This disconcerting time allowed JennyLee to ‘access the depths’ of her creativity in ways she had never been able to before. Letting go of ‘old baggage and energy’, JennyLee has created an album that embodies her present-day self, laced with long-existing pent up emotions that were inaccessible to her until recently.”

Warpaint will return with their first album in six years this May, ‘Radiate Like This’. They recently shared its first single, ‘Champion‘.

Following the album’s release, Warpaint are set to head out on a UK and European headline tour this summer, ending with a set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.