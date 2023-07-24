Jeon Somi announces new EP ‘Game Plan’

South Korean singer Jeon Somi is set to make her long-awaited comeback next month with ‘Game Plan’.

Today (July 24), Jeon Somi announced on her official Twitter account that she is set to release an EP called ‘Game Plan’ this August. The project will be released digitally on August 7, with a physical release coming a week later on August 14.

The upcoming EP will be Jeon’s first release in almost two years, following her debut studio album ‘XOXO’ in October 2021. That record features the viral hit single ‘Dumb Dumb’, as well as her previous singles ‘What You Waiting For’ and ‘Birthday’.

Advertisement

The official announcement of ‘Game Plan’ comes nearly two months after Jeon’s agency, the YG Entertainment-owned The Black Label, confirmed that the singer was “preparing to make a comeback”.

Somi’s first appearance in the music industry had been on the 2015 survival programme Sixteen, where she competed alongside 15 other JYP Entertainment trainees to form what would later become TWICE.

While the singer did not make the cut, she later participated in the first season of Produce 101 in 2016, where she finished in first place and became a member of the project girl group I.O.I.

In other K-pop news, NewJeans recently dropped a music video for ‘ETA’, a song from their new sophomore mini-album ‘Get Up’. The record also features the previously released songs ‘Super Shy’, ‘Cool With You’ and ‘New Jeans’, among others.