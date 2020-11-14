Jeremih in hospital on a ventilator after contracting coronavirus

Def Jam-signed singer and rapper Jeremih has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, reports say.

As TMZ reports, Jeremih is currently in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator, though it’s not clear how long he’s been in hospital.

Chance the Rapper, who collaborated with Jeremih on a 2014 song and shared a surprise mixtape with him two years later, is among those sending well-wishes to the singer on social media following the news.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih,” Chance tweeted. “He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Big Sean added: “Prayers up, praying for your strength Jeremih.”

50 Cent, meanwhile, wrote: “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real,” and is the first artist to reveal that Jeremih’s hospitalisation is COVID-19-related. He also revealed in a separate Instagram post that the singer is hospitalised in his hometown of Chicago.

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also shared a message of support “with [Jeremih’s] mother’s blessings,” writing: “I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih this message is posted with his mothers blessings.”

On his Instagram Story, he added: “My dawg changed my life, he gone pull through pray for Jeremih” and, “We need that energy pray for my brother he gone shake back.”

In an update to their original story, TMZ state that a source close to Jeremih told the outlet that “his condition has recently gotten worse”.