Jeremih released from hospital as he continues recovery from coronavirus

Jeremih has been released from hospital as he continues his recovery after contracting coronavirus.

The singer and rapper was admitted to intensive care last month with Covid-19, before being released from ICU on November 21.

Sharing a statement with TMZ, Jeremih said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.

“A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

In a statement shared last month upon his admission to hospital last month (November 19), the 33-year-old’s family said his condition was “rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions”.

“A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through,” they said at the time. “He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Chance The Rapper, Big Sean and Toni Braxton were among the stars who shared their support for Jeremih after his condition was reported.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih,” Chance tweeted. “He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”