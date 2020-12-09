Jeremih has posted a thank you message after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

The US singer, who last weekend said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude” in a statement, has now updated his Instagram with a photo of him recovering at home.

“THANK GOD IM STILL HERE , THANK YA’LL FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk,” he captioned the an image of him firstly lying in bed, and secondly getting what looks to be a much-needed trim.

The R&B artist was admitted to intensive care last month with COVID-19 before being released from ICU on November 21.

Sharing a statement with TMZ, Jeremih said: “First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.

“A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

Big Sean and Toni Braxton were also among other stars who shared their support for Jeremih when his condition was first reported.

The 33-year-old contracted a “severe” case of COVID-19, a representative for the singer said last month.

Jeremih’s spokesperson said: “The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions.

“There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others. Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”