Jeremih transferred out of ICU as he recovers from COVID-19

Jeremih has been transferred out of ICU as he recovers from COVID-19, it has been reported.

The R&B singer was admitted to hospital last weekend (November 14) after contracting coronavirus and was on a ventilator to help him breathe.

According to TMZ, his family have confirmed that he is no longer on a ventilator and has been moved to a regular ward to continue recovering from the virus.

They also thanked everyone for thinking of and praying for Jeremih after his hospitalisation was made public.

In a statement shared earlier in the week (November 19), they said what the 33-year-old was “rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions”.

“A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through,” they said at the time. “He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.”

Chance The Rapper, Big Sean and Toni Braxton were among the stars who shared their support for Jeremih after his condition was reported.

“Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih,” Chance tweeted. “He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

The Def Jam-signed artist released his latest album ‘MihTy’ in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign in 2018. Since then, he has released one single – a joint track with Ne-Yo called ‘U 2 Luv’ – and collaborated with the likes of Chantal Jeffries and Afrojack.