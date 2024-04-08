Jeremy Allen White to reportedly play Bruce Springsteen in new ‘Nebraska’ film

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White will star as Bruce Springsteen in a new film that explores the making of his iconic album, ‘Nebraska’, according to reports.

Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles) will write and direct the film, which is based on Warren Zane’s 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, an album that began to take shape as Springsteen and the E Street Band were recording ‘Born In The USA’.

Last month, Deadline reported that White was the favourite to play a young Springsteen in the film which was announced this January.

Now, Deadline have confirmed that Disney and 20th Century Studios will make the film. The outlet also report that White will star as Springsteen although the studio have not yet confirmed the casting. NME has reached out to Disney and 20th Century Studios for comment.

As per Variety, a statement from Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said: “Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music.

“Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

Cooper added: “I once read that ‘Nebraska’ is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more. Bruce Springsteen, and ‘Nebraska,’ in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition. Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit.

“That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honour with this film. Warren Zanes’ wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”

‘Nebraska’ was Springsteen’s sixth album, and it stands out in his catalogue due to the stripped back nature of the recordings. He was going through a dark psychological period, and had recorded a batch of songs as demos on a four-track recorder, intending to re-record them with the E Street Band. Ultimately, the singer decided to release the demos as they were.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, the Boss recently took part in Mark Knopfler’s star-studded charity re-recording of ‘Going Home’, which starred the likes of Queen‘s Brian May, Bruce Springsteen, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and many more.

He also made a cameo appearance in a recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and announced details of a career-spanning compilation, titled ‘Best Of Bruce Springsteen’ – due for release on Friday, April 19 via Sony Music.

Later this summer, The Boss is set to return to this side of the pond for his 2024 UK and Ireland tour – find any remaining tickets here.