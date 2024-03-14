Jeremy Corbyn announced as MC for anti-racism protest rave at Downing Street

Jeremy Corbyn has been revealed as an MC for an anti-racism protest rave to be held at Downing Street this weekend.

The former Leader of the Labour Party is set to appear at R3 Soundsystem’s House Against Hate, which will be a mobile unit located outside Number 10 this Saturday (March 16). From 3pm to 7pm, you can join ravers to “protest against the racist, xenophobic, transphobic, anti-immigrant, genocide-enabling contingent in the UK establishment”.

House Against Hate is expected to welcome “thousands of demonstrators” from the United Nations Anti Racism Day Demonstration, which is set to start the same day at noon at the Home Office, Marsham Street, London.

Along with Corbyn, other speakers slated to give speeches at the festival include drag queens Bimini and Jonny Woo, designer Katharine Hamnett, and broadcaster/photographer/DJ Normski.

The Blessed Madonna, Yazmin Lacey, Eliza Rose, Jamz Supernova, Midland, Leon Vynehall, A Guy Called Gerald, Moxie, Hot Chip, NIKS, DJ Paulette, Shanti Celeste, and more have also been confirmed to DJ on the day.

R3 Soundsystem has coordinated the protest with support from Black Artist Database, Stand Up To Racism UK, Love Music Hate Racism, and HOMO-CENTRIC Records.

“As the Tories ratchet up their poisonous anti-immigration rhetoric, as Trump plots his second attempt at dismantling US democracy and as Labour fail to call out Israel’s genocide, we must unite once again around our community soundsystem to protest the global consolidation of rightwing power,” wrote DJ Gideön on Instagram.

“Bring banners, loudhailers and friends plus everything you need to kick-start the revolution.”

Donations at the event will also be collected in support of Medical Aid For Palestinians (MAP), and protestors are encouraged to bring money to donate at the event.

IDLES recently spoke out in solidarity with Palestine at their ‘Tangk’ launch show in Brixton. Enter Shikari also made a speech earlier this month (February 17) expressing solidarity with Palestine at their huge Wembley Arena gig.

Several artists such as Kneecap, Sprints, NewDad, Cardinals, Enola Gay and Rachel Chinouriri have also dropped out of SXSW due to the festival’s associations with US weapons companies amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. SXSW have since issued a statement about the dropouts.