Jeremy Corbyn posts ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ parody on election day: “let’s get rid of this zombie government’

Jeremy Corbyn has posted a parody Shaun Of The Dead video as voting comes to a close tonight (December 12) and declared “let’s get rid of this zombie government.”

The Labour leader took to his Twitter account to post the video, which features clips from the 2004 comedy horror spliced with Corbyn and former Sky News presenter Jeremy Thompson.

Corbyn also wrote: “You have until 10pm today to vote Labour and get rid of this zombie government.” You can watch the video below.

You have until 10pm today to vote Labour and get rid of this zombie government.#ElectionDay2019 pic.twitter.com/PfTXLXdzjn — Jeremy Corbyn | Vote today 🌹 (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019

Advertisement

A huge number of musicians pledged their support to Corbyn and Labour as the UK went to the polls on general election day.

Last night, Courteeners frontman Liam Fray called on fans to support Labour saying: “I wouldn’t normally say anything on this but tomorrow feels unique. It always matters. But it matters more tomorrow.

“I genuinely think that If you believe in hope, and you believe in a system that is fairer – then, like mine, the “X” will be next to Labour tomorrow.”

Others who’ve now come out to pledge their support also include Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis, M.I.A., The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simmons, Wolf Alice, Sleaford Mods, Little Mix, Big Narstie, Nadine Shah, Portishead’s Geoff Barrow – and many more.

Little Mix said they will be voting Labour “for many reasons” and added “I believe in their manifesto. Coming from a working class background, I know it’s important that we have a government which supports everyone and not the few. We need to save our NHS.”

Advertisement

It comes after Pete Doherty urged fans not to vote for the Conservative Party during The Libertines’ Manchester show earlier this week.

Dua Lipa has also aired her support of Labour on social media, while Charli XCX called on her followers to back a party “who support LGBTQ rights and minorities”.

“This is the most important election in a generation and YOUR vote counts,” Lipa captioned a breakdown of Labour’s stance on issues such as mental health, equality, LGBT+, and climate change.

Stormzy, meanwhile, received praise from Jeremy Corbyn for urging his fans to register to vote. The ‘Vossi Bop’ artist’s message resulted in a huge spike in registrations last month.