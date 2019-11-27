Jeremy Corbyn praises Stormzy for “fantastic effort” as he encourages fans to vote

"Thank you for helping bring about change to the lives of millions"

Jeremy Corbyn has praised Stormzy after the grime icon urged fans to back Labour in the upcoming general election.

Posting on Twitter, the rapper began a 10-minute countdown until registration ended and told his followers to vote in “the most important election of our generation”.

“Please please please register if you haven’t done so already. This is tooooooo important – we are the generation!!!,” wrote Stormzy.

Responding to the rapper, the Labour leader wrote: “A heartfelt thank you for your fantastic effort in getting people to register to vote. Thank you for helping bring about change to the lives of millions.”

It came only hours after Michael Gove mocked Stormzy for supporting the Labour leader.

Gove said: “I think we again know that Stormzy, when he took to the stage at Glastonbury wearing a stab vest, he made clear what his political views were then. He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst.”

Gove then went on to channel Stormzy in a tweet that backfired on Twitter. “I set trends dem man copy,” Gove tweeted in reply to Labour MP Angela Rayner. The tweet was subsequently ridiculed.

The Grime4Corbyn campaign has also announced its relaunch with a new collective of artists who are encouraging fans to back Labour in the General Election.

Despite fears that the campaign would not return after the 2017 vote, Grime4Corbyn 2.0 has officially been announced ahead of the poll on December 12.