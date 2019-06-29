Jeremy Corbyn says Stormzy’s Glastonbury performance will “go down in our country’s cultural history”

David Lammy, Ghetts, Wretch 32, Krept & Konan and many others also praised the rapper's headline set.

Jeremy Corbyn has said that he thinks Stormzy‘s headline Glastonbury slot will “go down in our country’s cultural history.”

The ‘Vossi Bop’ hitmaker took to the Pyramid Stage tonight (June 28) as the first British rapper to ever headline the festival. Earlier today he tweeted that he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill.

He wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

Once the explosive headlining performance that included a pep talk from Jay-Z and a collaboration with Coldplay’s Chris Martin was over, various high-profile figures took to social media to share their thoughts.

“Tonight @Stormzy made history by being the first black solo British headliner at Glastonbury,” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said. “The performance was political, iconic and the ballet was beautifully powerful. It won’t just go down in Glastonbury history – it’ll go down in our country’s cultural history.”

Labour Party politician David Lammy praised Stormzy for using his headline slot to speak out about “the injustice of young black kids being criminalised in a biased and disproportionate justice system.”

Take a look at some of the other tributes below:

Ahead of his Glastonbury performance, Stormzy had hit back at doubters over his ability to headline the festival. He told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh, he hasn’t had a No 1 song’, or, ‘Oh, he’s got one album out, he’s not ready.’ I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Last week, Stormzy released new song, ‘Crown’, a melodic new track backed by a seven-piece choir.

The single is produced by MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote the track with Stormzy, and it includes vocals by the UK-based choir LJ Singers.