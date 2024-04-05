Jerry Abbott, father of Pantera’s Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, dies aged 80

Jerry Abbott, the father of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, has died at the age of 80.

The news of his passing was reported by a friend, Danny Wood Sr., who wrote a post announcing the news on social media.

“I’m very sad to tell everyone of the passing of a close friend Jerry Abbott. He died last night in a Denton care giving facility. His Family is having a private Funeral for Family and close Friends with a Memorial Service being planned. Details soon.”

Abbott was a musician and recording engineer and played a key role in developing Pantera during their formative years. He managed the band and co-produced their albums in the ’80s.

In 2014, Abbott released his autobiography Over My Shoulder: The Life and Times of Jerry Abbott, in which he opened up about his relationship with his sons and the success and subsequent break up of Pantera.

He wrote in the book: “Too much success can breed failure and often does. I think that’s an accurate assessment of what happened to Pantera. It’s like a marriage that’s just too good to believe, and the next thing you know it’s on the rocks.”

Dimebag Darrell – whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott – was murdered by a fan while he performed on stage in Ohio. His brother and bandmate Vinnie Paul died suddenly in June 2018 from severe coronary artery disease. The brothers were aged 38 and 54 respectively.

Last year, the newly-revamped Pantera paid tribute to Darrell on what would have been his 57th birthday.

The tribute took place during the band’s recent stop in Austin, Texas – the same state in which the late guitarist was born in 1966.

Pantera announced plans to reunite with a revamped line-up back in July 2022 – this saw Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums joining frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

Anselmo recently said in a new interview that he thinks his late bandmates Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell would’ve been supportive of the band’s current reunion.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow