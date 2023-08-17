Jerry Moss, A&M Records co-founder, dies aged 88

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall Of Fame member, has died aged 88.

The news was shared in the early hours of today (August 17) with a family statements via Associated Press. “They truly don’t make them like him anymore and we will miss conversations with him about everything under the sun,” the statement read, “the twinkle in his eyes as he approached every moment ready for the next adventure”.

He died at his home in Bel Air, California from natural causes, his widow Tina told AP.

Formed in 1962 alongside Herb Alpert, A&M Records – named after their initials – counted singles including Captain and Tennille’s ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’, ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police and ‘Show Me the Way’ by Peter Frampton among its releases.

Other acts they represented included the Carpenters, Janet Jacket, the Go-Gos and Soundgarden.

Alpert told Billboard in a statement: “I never met a nicer, honest, sensitive, smart and talented man then my partner Jerry Moss.”

Moss was born in New York City and was an English major at Brooklyn College. After six months in the army, he worked as a promoter for Coed Records before he moved to Los Angeles and befriended Alpert.

They launched their label in Alpert’s garage, and found early success during the 1960s with the pop releases of Alpert’s, who was also a trumpeter, and his band the Tijuana Brass.

Among those to pay tribute was Quincy Jones, who shared (via Billboard): “Jerry Moss was the consummate music man, [whose] love of all genres of the art-form was unabashed. That was why when I decided to get off the soundstage and back into the recording studio in 1969, I knew there was only one record label for me to go to that would give me the creative freedom that I was seeking, and that record label was A&M with Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss.

(2/2) He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tina and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/zZKXX4Kzfy — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 16, 2023

“In my almost 70 years in the music business, I can say without a doubt that my time at A&M was one of the most artistically and professionally fulfilling times of my life and I attribute that in large part to the environment that Jerry created on that hallowed ground that was A&M Records. His spirit will live on forever through the great records that he helped bring to the world.”

Dionne Warwick shared in her own tribute: “Another of my dear friends has made his transition. Jerry Moss was and will always be remembered as one that was always one of the kindest gentlemen I had the pleasure of calling my friend. He cared about my wellbeing and while working as my promotion man at Scepter Records seemed to go the extra yard for me. I like so many others will definitely miss this Champion of a Man. Rest in Peace my Dear Friend.”

In Memoriam: 2006 Inductee Jerry Moss founded A&M Records in 1962 with partner Herb Alpert and led it to become the most successful independent record company in history. The company’s legendary culture focused on the artist first (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4b6lvFJtr4 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) August 17, 2023

Frampton paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “I am so sorry to hear Jerry Moss has left us. Jerry was a true gentleman and if it weren’t for him, so many lives might have turned out very differently.

“He loved great music and went out of his way to make a place where artists could find themselves and create with his lovely encouragement and patience. I love you, Jerry, and my thoughts are with wife Tina and the entire family. Rest now my dear friend.”

Amy Grant said that her first awareness of A&M Records was “seeing the iconic logo on the inside of a Carole King record”.

“A&M Records was known by all to be the ‘artist label; and it was a dream come true when they signed me. In getting to know Jerry Moss over the years, I was amazed by the breadth of his interests. Whether it was music, horse racing or trekking thru Africa, excellence defined everything in which he invested his talents and passions. Jerry – I will remember you.”