Jess Glynne accuses restaurant of “pure discrimination” after being turned away for wearing hoodie

Jess Glynne has been widely mocked after she was turned away from a restaurant for wearing a hoodie – calling the decision “pure discrimination”.

The singer hit out at Mayfair’s Sexy Fish after she and a friend were unable to secure a table there last night.

Glynne was dressed in a grey oversized hoodie, jogging bottoms, trainers and a black cap.

She wrote on Instagram: “I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY.

“I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.

“@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting.

someone needs to tell jess glynne that… being turned away from a restaurant cos you’re wearing a hoody is not discrimination. pic.twitter.com/8GjPQlhpoK — 🐽alim lobotomy gay kheraj (@alimkheraj) July 6, 2020

“We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye.”

Hitting out at the singer, social media users criticised Glynne for seemingly failing to read the room, in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter protests across the globe.

“This is why the #BLM movement is happening right now. Jess Glynne feels like she’s discriminated against because she got turned away from a top end sushi restaurant in MAYFAIR!! White privilege at its finest!,” wrote one user.

Journalist Alim Kheraj added: “Someone needs to tell jess glynne that… being turned away from a restaurant cos you’re wearing a hoody is not discrimination.”

The restaurant’s website states their dress code is “smart casual” and guests are specifically asked not to wear “sportswear, beachwear. ripped jeans, flip flops, sliders or workout trainers”.

Last month, it was announced that Glynne will play the Isle of Wight Festival 2021, despite festival boss John Giddings saying in 2019 that the singer would “never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again”.

The singer was seemingly banned for life from appearing at the festival again after she cancelled her slot at the 2019 event at the last minute.

Glynne later said that she pulled out of her performance as she felt “incredibly weak and full of anxiety” moments before heading on stage, adding that she “had to do what was right for my physical and mental health”.

That statement followed media reports which accused Glynne of partying with the Spice Girls until the early hours of the day of her Isle of Wight performance following her support slot at the reunited pop group’s final Wembley Stadium show.