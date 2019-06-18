Jess Glynne banned from Isle of Wight Festival after last-minute cancellation

"She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again."

Jess Glynne has been banned from performing at the Isle of Wight festival, promoter John Giddings has said.

The singer was slapped with the ban after pulling out of her performance only moments before she was due on stage on Sunday.

While the singer had blamed exhaustion and anxiety for her no-show, she was later accused of partying with the Spice Girls until 7AM after supporting the band at their final Wembley Stadium show.

The Mirror reports that she left Wembley alongside Mel B at 5am on Sunday and stayed at a nearby hotel until 7am.

She travelled by car to the Isle of Wight at 9am the same morning, but failed to show up for the 6.30PM appearance.

Glynne said that she became “incredibly weak and too full of anxiety”, but Giddings maintains that she will never play the event again.

“She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again,” he said.

“It shows no regards for people that bought a ticket. It’s so sad that an artist would do that to their fans. She’s let them down.”

Responding to fans on Instagram yesterday, Glynne said: “I am a human being and I can’t help that my body sometimes gives up on me. I am so so gutted, sorry and upset that I couldn’t perform yesterday. I came all the way I got ready and was about to head to stage but I just couldn’t do it. I was incredibly weak and full of anxiety.

“The last thing I ever want to do is let people down, I am sorry to anyone who I upset it was not my intention. I had to do what was right for my physical and mental health. Kills me having to explain myself but I’ve just seen so much negativity online and in the press and it’s so frustrating and a load of bullshit. I refuse to be made to feel like a bad person.

“I’m sure many of you out there haven’t been well a day in your life and not been able to go to work. Well, I’m no different to you! I’m now taking this week off to get myself better and to step away from the madness. To all my fans I love you and thank you and will always make sure I’m at my best for you! Love always! Jx”