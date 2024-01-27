Jess Glynne “fell out of love with music” during 2019 world tour

Jess Glynne has opened up about falling “out of love with music”, and hinted she may have new music on the way.

The singer gave an interview to the The Telegraph, where she told them she was “deeply unhappy” with music. She further cited her grandmother’s and friend’s passing and being “really burnt out” as the reasons for her hiatus.

Glynne also revealed she received a number of death threats following her use of a transphobic slur in 2021.

Advertisement

“It felt like the world caved in on me,” Glynne said. “People can be so aggressive. They hear one thing and all just jump on this bandwagon, and… it feels like the world is over. For a period, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t breathe, how do I get out?’”

Glynne, who identifies as bisexual and is currently dating football commentator Alex Scott, stated that she didn’t think “tranny” was offensive. “The way I said it wasn’t even an attack, it was actually me celebrating a community that I’m a part of, and that I love,” she continued. “And instead of that community being supportive and saying, ‘Oh, by the way, Jess, you know what, that word is actually really uncomfortable’, there were death threats and all these awful things.”

The singer also shared that she has a new single due soon called ‘Enough’. Glynne revealed the song was about “protecting myself after all the s— I’ve been through”.

Writing whilst she was living alone in LA feeling “really depressed, lost and lonely”, listening to Joni Mitchell on repeat and crying “because I just didn’t know how to express myself”, Glynne also shared that she worked on the song with Greg Kurstin, Adele‘s producer.

“I’ve wanted to work with Greg from the beginning of my career; I’ve always looked up to Adele, and what he’s done with her is amazing,” Glynne said. “So just the fact that he liked what I was doing, I was so flattered, it made me feel that I am good enough.”

Advertisement

In other news, Glynne previously shared that she once refused to give a song of hers to Rihanna: “It was the biggest compliment, but I was like, ‘It’s my song, and I’m an artist, too’.”