Jess Glynne‘s booking at next year’s Isle of Wight Festival has raised eyebrows on social media, after festival boss John Giddings said in 2019 that the singer would “never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again”.

This year’s Isle of Wight Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but organisers have pressed on with arranging the 2021 edition and this morning (June 12) announced the first names for next year’s festival.

Fans of the festival have been surprised to discover Glynne’s name on the bill for the 2021 Isle of Wight Festival, given that the singer was seemingly banned for life from appearing at the festival again after she cancelled her slot at the 2019 event at the last minute.

Glynne later said that she pulled out of her performance as she felt “incredibly weak and full of anxiety” moments before heading on stage, adding that she “had to do what was right for my physical and mental health”.

That statement followed media reports which accused Glynne of partying with the Spice Girls until the early hours of the day of her Isle of Wight performance following her support slot at the reunited pop group’s final Wembley Stadium show.

Addressing Glynne’s cancellation at the time, Giddings said: “She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again. It shows no regards for people that bought a ticket. It’s so sad that an artist would do that to their fans. She’s let them down.”

In a statement issued with today’s line-up announcement, however, representatives of Glynne said: “The Isle of Wight Festival and Jess Glynne have unfinished business and both are delighted that she will be returning next year. Jess is coming back for her fans and will have a show for you that will not disappoint, so get ready.”

Following the news this morning that Glynne’s apparent lifetime ban has already been overturned, Twitter users have been sharing their reactions to her Isle of Wight booking — you can check out a selection of those below.

Last year, Glynne was forced to cancel a number of her live dates after being diagnosed with a haemorrhaged vocal chord.