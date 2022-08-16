Jesse Jo Stark has released a new single called ‘Tornado’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will feature on the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s debut album ‘Doomed’, which is due to arrive on September 21 (pre-order/pre-save here).

“It’s a story of letting a feeling take you to heaven then bury you six feet in the ground… somewhere in the desert,” Stark explained in a statement about her personal latest offering.

‘Tornado’ follows on from the artist’s previous singles ‘Modern Love’ and ‘So Bad’ (feat. Jesse Rutherford). Per a press release, the new track “fully leans into Stark’s country roots” while presenting a “melancholic and wistful take on a passionate and all-consuming love”.

It arrives with an old-school, VHS-shot official video that gives the viewer an intimate look into the mind of the protagonist, played by Stark’s sister Frankie. Check out the visuals below.

Stark is set to showcase ‘Doomed’ at her first ever headline shows this autumn. She’ll play at The Lower Third venue in London on September 30 ahead of gigs in Los Angeles (October 15) and New York (19).

Further concerts are to be confirmed at a later date. You can find the full schedule and ticket information here.

Jesse Jo Stark’s 2022 tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

30 – The Lower Third, London

OCTOBER

15 – The Echo, Los Angeles

19 – Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, NY

The full ‘Doomed’ tracklist is as follows:

‘666 In The Subs’

‘So Bad’ feat. Jesse Rutherford

‘Modern Love’

‘Pussycat’

‘Patterns’

‘Slayer’

‘Love Is A Dream’

‘Sugar High’

‘Lipstick’

‘Tornado’

‘Trippin’