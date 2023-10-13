Jesse Jo Stark shares heartfelt new single ‘Fallout’

Jesse Jo Stark has shared her heartfelt new single ‘Fallout’ ahead of her final debut headlining North American tour date.

The melancholic track features confessional lyrics that are both deeply personal and universally relatable. “Don’t buy me a ring / the scariest thing about being all alone / clouds grow / I don’t know how not to have you around / the beautiful thing about the things that come out your mouth fallout / I don’t know how not to have you around,” Stark sings in the song.

Directed by Christina Bryson, the accompanying video for ‘Fallout’ features footage of Stark on tour performing the track to her loving fans. “I really believe we have to continue to fight for love and fight for each other. If I’ve learned anything at all, it’s to love hard. It’s what I have to offer that is left,” she tells the crowd at the beginning of the video.

Advertisement

‘Fallout’ marks the first song that Stark has released since her 2022 debut LP ‘Doomed’. She gave her fans a preview to the track while playing different shows across the UK, Europe and North America while on her debut headlining tour that began back in May.

Her final US date on her headlining tour will take place on October 15 at the El Rey theatre in Los Angeles. From there, the singer is set to embark on a tour through Asia alongside Yungblud as his opening support on his ‘The World’ tour. Check out the full dates below and find any remaining tickets for her LA show here.

Jesse Jo Stark 2023 tour dates are:



OCTOBER

15 – Los Angeles, CA – El Ray

29 – Seoul, South Korea – Yes 24 Live Hall

NOVEMBER

6 – Koto City, Tokyo – Toyusu PIT

8 – Manila, Philippines – SM Skydome

10 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre

12 – Bangkok, Thailand – Moonstar Studio