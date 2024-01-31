Jessi terminates contract with Jay Park’s More Vision label after just nine months

Korean-American singer Jessi has ended her contract with her label More Vision, founded and headed by Jay Park.

In a statement released today (January 31), More Vision announced that it and Jessi have “mutually concluded” to terminate the ‘Zoom’ hitmaker’s exclusive management contract with the label.

“MOore Vision will wholeheartedly continue to support Jessi’s endeavours; and we truly appreciate your unwavering interest and support for Jessi’s future,” the label added.

The announcement comes a little over a month after Jessi and Jay Park refuted reports of a dispute between them. At the time, South Korean news outlet The Fact claimed in a report that More Vision had been considering terminating the singer’s contract.

Jessi had signed with More Vision in April 2023. The deal was first publicly revealed during Jessi’s set at Rolling Loud Thailand, where she had brought out Jay Park for a special performance.

During her time at More Vision, Jessi only released one single, the October 2023 song ‘Gum’. In an interview with NME at the time, the singer said that she initially did not plan to release the song “until I dropped a [full] album”.

Prior to signing with More Vision, Jessi had been an artist under Psy’s P Nation label from 2019 to 2022. During her time at P Nation, she released songs such as ‘Nunu Nana’, ‘What Type of X’ and ‘Zoom’.

Last year, Jessi opened up about her friendship with Psy after leaving P Nation, saying that she still has “loyalty” for the ‘Gangnam Style’ musician. “He’s held me down, even though we’ve had our whatever, I’m still loyal to him. He’s still the same with me,” he said.