Jessica Simpson says childhood sexual abuse led to drug and alcohol addiction

Jessica Simpson has revealed that she was sexually abused as a child, and that the ordeal led to a dependence on drugs and alcohol in later life.

The US singer explains in new memoir Open Book that she was “killing myself with all the drinking and pills”, which led her to seek treatment when she hit “rock bottom” in 2017.

In her memoir, Simpson says she believes that her addictions directly stemmed from trauma linked to being abused by the daughter of a family friend when she was just six years of age.

“It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” Simpson explained in an extract published by People Magazine.

“For six years, I was abused by this girl during our family’s visits.”

Despite being the victim of abuse, Simpson says she “felt in the wrong” before eventually deciding to tell her parents about it.

Thank you @people for helping me share my story. There is so much beauty on the other side of fear and I hope my truth can help. I can’t wait to share #OpenBook with you. 💚 pic.twitter.com/8wMw7g7c7Q — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) January 22, 2020

“We never stayed at my parents’ friends’ house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the book, Simpson also says she has battled anxiety since she was a teenager and that she was placed on a diet after music managers told her to lose weight if she wanted to become famous.

“On my 17th birthday, I flew to New York for meetings with record labels,” she writes. “I sang ‘Amazing Grace’ for Tommy Mottola at Columbia and he wanted to sign me. And then he said, ‘You gotta lose 15 pounds”, she wrote.

“I immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills,” she added. “Which I would do for the next 20 years.”

Mottola is yet to respond to the claims.