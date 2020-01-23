News Music News

Jessica Simpson says childhood sexual abuse led to drug and alcohol addiction

“For six years, I was abused by this girl."

Nick Reilly
Jessica Simpson (Picture: Getty)

Jessica Simpson has revealed that she was sexually abused as a child, and that the ordeal led to a dependence on drugs and alcohol in later life.

The US singer explains in new memoir Open Book that she was “killing myself with all the drinking and pills”, which led her to seek treatment when she hit “rock bottom” in 2017.

In her memoir, Simpson says she believes that her addictions directly stemmed from trauma linked to being abused by the daughter of a family friend when she was just six years of age.

Advertisement

“It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” Simpson explained in an extract published by People Magazine.

“For six years, I was abused by this girl during our family’s visits.”

Despite being the victim of abuse, Simpson says she “felt in the wrong” before eventually deciding to tell her parents about it.

“We never stayed at my parents’ friends’ house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said,” she wrote.

Elsewhere in the book, Simpson also says she has battled anxiety since she was a teenager and that she was placed on a diet after music managers told her to lose weight if she wanted to become famous.

Advertisement

“On my 17th birthday, I flew to New York for meetings with record labels,” she writes. “I sang ‘Amazing Grace’ for Tommy Mottola at Columbia and he wanted to sign me. And then he said, ‘You gotta lose 15 pounds”, she wrote.

“I immediately went on an extremely strict diet, and started taking diet pills,” she added. “Which I would do for the next 20 years.”

Mottola is yet to respond to the claims.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Music News

NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

Andrew Trendell -
The winners will be revealed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.