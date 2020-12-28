Jessie J was admitted to hospital on Christmas Eve after Ménière’s disease left her temporarily deaf in one ear and unable to walk properly.

Ménière’s disease is a condition that affects the inner ear and can cause vertigo, hearing loss and nausea.

The pop star – whose real name is Jessica Cornish – shared her experience with her fans on Instagram. She told them on her Story that she had been “completely deaf in my right ear” and not able to walk in a straight line.

“It could be way worse, it is what it is,” she said. “I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’”

She described her hearing as “sound[ing] like there’s someone trying to run out of my ear” when she sang loudly, and “like someone crawled in and turned a hairdryer on”.

Cornish added that she had been prescribed medication to treat the condition and that she was “feeling a lot better”.

According to the NHS, Ménière’s disease most commonly affects people between the ages of 20 and 60, and can lead to permanent hearing loss if it’s not treated.

The pop star released a Christmas album, titled ‘This Christmas Day’, in 2018. Before that, she shared her fourth record ‘R.O.S.E.’ in 2018, which featured the 2017 single ‘Real Deal’.

She also took part in the Lady Gaga-curated ‘One World: Together At Home’ charity livestream event in April 2020, which supported the World Health Organisation during the coronavirus pandemic.