Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here.

Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Presale tickets are already available, with general sale tickets going live here at 7pm BST tomorrow (Friday September 23).

The follow-up to the artist’s 2020 debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, ‘YESSIE’ dropped last Friday (September 16), featuring three singles, ‘Fraud’, ‘Mutual Friend’ and ‘Only One’.

Last year saw Reyez release the standalone single ‘Rain’, a collaboration with alt-rock artist and fellow Canadian Grandson.

A surprise extended edition of ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, released in September 2020, featured two previously unheard tracks, ‘Sugar At Night’ and ‘No One’s In The Room’.

Upon its release, ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ was awarded a four-star review by NME‘s Rhian Daly, who noted how Reyez “isn’t messing around in this death and mortality-obsessed record about the dark side of love”.

Jessie Reyez’s UK ‘The YESSIE Tour’ dates are:

JANUARY

Saturday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 29 – Manchester, Academy 2

Tuesday 31 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire