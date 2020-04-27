Jessie Reyez on dueting with Eminem: “It’s affirmation that I’m on the right path”

Jessie Reyez has opened up on her love of Eminem after the pair joined forces on recent track ‘Coffin’.

The track, which appeared on Reyez’ debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, marked their third collaboration after she previously appeared on Eminem’s songs ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Nice Guy’, taken from 2018’s Kamikaze’.

Speaking about their collaborations, Reyez told NME: “Being acknowledged by and asked to collaborate with someone that you’ve looked up to as a kid is special.

“It’s affirmation that I’m on the right path. I remember 8 Mile and seeing him give the middle finger and I was like, ‘This is fucking lit’. I remember hearing ‘Superman’ and being like, ‘This is fucking lit’. It’s an honour.”

As for ‘Coffin’ itself, she added: “It’s a reflection of my life.

“If I’m transparent and authentic then that means I’m being honest with the fact that I’m just a kid of polarity. I am up and down. I am black and white. I am high and low. I am all those things at the same time.”

In the same interview, Reyez discussed her decision to speak openly about the sexual harassment she’s suffered in the music industry since the beginning of her career.

Discussing her 2017 track ‘Gatekeeper’, she said: “I was able to have the mic and talk openly about [sexual harassment] and set a precedent for anybody that I’m dealing with.”

“But I understand that’s a position of privilege because, for a girl that hasn’t put out that song, it still might be mad difficult.”

Reyez released her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ last month. In a four-star review, NME said: “For the most part, ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ is a beautiful, heart-wrenching debut that sees its creator come good on her early promise. As Reyez half-raps on ‘Deaf’: “I’m taking everything I came for/I ain’t fucking asking.” Only a fool would bet against her.”