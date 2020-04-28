Jessie Reyez on how Amy Winehouse helped her overcome depression

Jessie Reyez has opened up on how Amy Winehouse‘s music helped her overcome past struggles with her mental health.

The Colombian-Canadian artist, who released her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ last month, was speaking to NME for last week’s Big Read feature when she expressed her admiration for the late singer.

“I loved Amy so much – her creations, her soul, her ability to put emotions into these sad songs that made me feel like I had a friend in the dark,” she explained.

Advertisement

“It’s difficult when you’re a teenager and you’re going through depression. The first time you get your heart broken you feel like it’s the end of the world. It’s almost like it’s the first time you feel physical pain from something you can’t see. That’s a mind fuck.”

Reyez added: “When I heard Amy, I heard my pain in her voice and it just made me feel less alone.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer spoke of her collaborations with Eminem on his 2018 album ‘Kamikaze’. “Being acknowledged by and asked to collaborate with someone that you’ve looked up to as a kid is special,” she said.

In a four-star review of ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ NME described the record as “a beautiful, heart-wrenching debut that sees its creator come good on her early promise”.

Advertisement

“As Reyez half-raps on ‘Deaf’: “I’m taking everything I came for/I ain’t fucking asking.” Only a fool would bet against her.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: