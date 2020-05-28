Jessie Reyez shares piano cover of Drake’s ‘Headlines’

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has shared a cover of Drake‘s track ‘Headlines’, taken from his 2011 record ‘Take Care’.

Recorded in New York in 2017 as part of a Spotify Studios session, Reyez’s cover features just her and a piano, in contrast to Drake’s synth-heavy original from his 2011 album ‘Take Care’.

The singer-songwriter has also released a live rendition of ‘Love In The Dark’, from her debut album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’, recorded at Los Angeles’ East West Studios.

Listen to Jessie Reyez’s cover of ‘Headlines’ below’:

Reyez released ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ in March. NME gave the record a four-star rating, calling the album an “insight into who the Colombian-Canadian musician is: ferocious in both her feelings and talent, unfiltered and extremely powerful”.

In a recent cover story with NME, Reyez said she had been contemplating pushing back the record’s release, because its thematic handling of death and mortality might be deemed insensitive during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If this is what the timing is then I’m just going to have faith that this is what the timing’s supposed to be,” Reyez said.

Reyez was also meant to be supporting Billie Eilish for her ‘Where Do We Go?’ North American tour, but the tour was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.