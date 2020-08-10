Jessie Reyez shares video clip for ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’

Jessie Reyez has shared a video clip for the titular track off her debut album, ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’.

The music video was directed by Claire Edmondson and features footage shot in Reyez’ native city, Toronto. Most of the scenes have been filmed at night, with frames of the singer among a garden of roses, sitting atop a moving car and backed by the twinkling Toronto cityscape. Watch it below:

Reyez’ album ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ was released on March 27, with NME describing it as “a heart-wrenching, ferocious and unfiltered debut.”

The record was her first full-length body of work, having previously released the EP’s ‘Kiddo’ in 2017 and ‘Being Human In Public’ a year later.

Reyez’ teased ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ with a slew of singles in the lead up to its release, including ‘Figures’, ‘Love In The Dark’ and ‘Imported’ with 6LACK. She also teamed up with Eminem for the song ‘Coffin’, after working with the rapper on his 2018 record ‘Kamikaze’ on the tracks ‘Good Guy’ and ‘Nice Guy’.

“Being acknowledged by and asked to collaborate with someone that you’ve looked up to as a kid is special,” Reyez said of the experience.

“It’s affirmation that I’m on the right path. I remember 8 Mile and seeing him give the middle finger and I was like, ‘This is fucking lit’. I remember hearing ‘Superman’ and being like, ‘This is fucking lit’. It’s an honour.”

Reyez also recently appeared on Beyonce‘s visual album ‘Black Is King’, during the song ‘SCAR’. Reyez had worked on the track alongside New Jersey rapper 070 Shake for last year’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack, before making a cameo on the virtual accompaniment.