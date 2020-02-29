Billie Eilish has announced details of the support act for her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour.

Opening up shows in the USA and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.

The dates begin in Miami next month (March 9), and come ahead of the release of Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Love Came to Kill Us’ on March 27. Her recent EP ‘Being Human in Public’ got a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

After playing a host of US dates in support of Eilish, Reyez will then head out on a headline tour of her own across April, May, June and July, before linking back up with Billie for ten European dates in July, including four nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Billie Eilish won Best Song In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at last month’s NME Awards 2020, beating Eilish beat Lil Nas X, Clairo, Post Malone and Lizzo to the award.

The singer’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ was named NME’s album of 2019.

View Billie and Jessie Reyez’s tour dates below.

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour USA leg

March

9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12th – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

13th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

15th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

16th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

19th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center

23rd – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

24th – Chicago, IL @ United Center

25th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House

27th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

28th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

29th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

April

1st – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

8th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Jessie Reyez – ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ headline tour

April

27th – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

29th – Paris, FR @ NF-34

30th – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

May

2nd – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

3rd – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

5th – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small

7th – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

8th – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

10th – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

11th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

13th – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

14th – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

16th – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

17th – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

23rd – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

24th – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert

26th – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

28th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

30th – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

June

1st – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

4th – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

5th – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Center

7th – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

8th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11th – Denver, CO @ Summit

12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

19th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

20th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

22nd – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

25th – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

27th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

28th – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

29th – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

July

1st – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

4th – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

6th – Boston, MA @ Royale

7th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour Europe leg



July

13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

21st – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

22nd – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

24th – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

26th – London, UK @ The O2

27th – London, UK @ The O2

29th – London, UK @ The O2

30th – London, UK @ The O2