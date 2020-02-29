Billie Eilish has announced details of the support act for her 2020 ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour.
Opening up shows in the USA and Europe on the tour will be the Grammy-nominated Colombian-Canadian Jessie Reyez.
The dates begin in Miami next month (March 9), and come ahead of the release of Reyez’s debut album ‘Before Love Came to Kill Us’ on March 27. Her recent EP ‘Being Human in Public’ got a 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album.
After playing a host of US dates in support of Eilish, Reyez will then head out on a headline tour of her own across April, May, June and July, before linking back up with Billie for ten European dates in July, including four nights at London’s O2 Arena.
Billie Eilish won Best Song In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at last month’s NME Awards 2020, beating Eilish beat Lil Nas X, Clairo, Post Malone and Lizzo to the award.
The singer’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ was named NME’s album of 2019.
View Billie and Jessie Reyez’s tour dates below.
Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour USA leg
March
9th – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
10th – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12th – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
13th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
15th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
16th – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
19th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
20th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center
23rd – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
24th – Chicago, IL @ United Center
25th – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Field House
27th – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
28th – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
29th – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
April
1st – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
4th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
5th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
7th – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
8th – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Jessie Reyez – ‘Before Love Came To Kill Us’ headline tour
April
27th – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
29th – Paris, FR @ NF-34
30th – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
May
2nd – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
3rd – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
5th – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small
7th – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
8th – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
10th – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
11th – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
13th – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
14th – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
16th – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
17th – Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s
23rd – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
24th – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert
26th – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
28th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
30th – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
June
1st – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
2nd – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
4th – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
5th – Miami, FL @ Fieldhouse Watsco Center
7th – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
8th – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11th – Denver, CO @ Summit
12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
19th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
20th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
22nd – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
25th – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
27th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
28th – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
29th – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
July
1st – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
2nd – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
4th – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
6th – Boston, MA @ Royale
7th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Billie Eilish and Jessie Reyez – ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour Europe leg
July
13th – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
14th – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
15th – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
21st – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
22nd – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
24th – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
26th – London, UK @ The O2
27th – London, UK @ The O2
29th – London, UK @ The O2
30th – London, UK @ The O2