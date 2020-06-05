Jessie Ware announces 2021 UK tour

Jessie Ware has announced details of an extensive UK tour for 2021 in support of her upcoming fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

Ahead of the record’s arrival on June 19, the London singer has confirmed she’ll hit the road in April next year. She’ll perform at shows in UK cities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester before rounding off with a night at O2 Academy Brixton on April 24.

Ware said of the tour: “I made this record so I could dance with you all so I am beyond excited to be touring ‘What’s Yours Pleasure?’ around the UK next year. I know it’s a while to wait but it will be worth it. Expect lots of dancing, plenty of new music and more than anything, fun. Can’t wait to see you all in April.”

Tickets will go on sale on June 12, and you can view the full dates below.



APRIL 2021

Wednesday 14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 15 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Sunday 18 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

Monday 19 – Birmingham, Birmingham Academy

Wednesday 21 – Bristol, Marble Factory

Thursday 22 – Southampton, Guildhall

Saturday 24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

It comes after Ware shared club anthem ‘Save A Kiss’, the latest track to arrive from the record after ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’, ‘Spotlight’ and ‘Adore’.

The upcoming LP is the follow-up to the Ware’s 2017 album ‘Glasshouse’.

Speaking about the making of the album, the singer said: “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!

“I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself.

“I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”