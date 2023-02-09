Jessie Ware announces fifth album ‘That! Feels Good!’, shares new song ‘Pearls’

Jessie Ware has announced details of her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’ and shared its first single – listen to ‘Pearls’ below.

After teasing that something was imminent on her social media channels, Ware shared the news of her new album today (February 9), revealing that it would be released on April 28 (pre-order here).

“Proud to present my fifth album, That! Feels Good! to you all,” she wrote. “Out 28th April & available to pre order now. In the meantime, enjoy ‘Pearls’ xxx”

Ware recorded ‘Pearls’ with Stuart Price and said in a statement: “Pearls” is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show – in lightness – all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time).

“It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee – with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson – and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together…”

Last summer, Ware released her first single of 2022, ‘Free Yourself’.

Billed as a teaser for her upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Free Yourself’ was co-written with Coffee Clarence JR and Stuart Price and came with a message of self-empowerment. “’Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware explained in a press release.

‘Free Yourself’ was also the first new solo material released by Ware since her 2021 reissue of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, which included seven new tracks alongside a remix of ‘Adore You’ by Chinese artists Bibi Zhou and Sihan.

Later that year, she joined Kylie Minogue on the duet, ‘Kiss Of Life’, which was included in ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’, a deluxe version of Minogue’s 15th studio album, 2020’s ‘Disco’.

In November 2022, she shared a new remix of ‘Free Yourself’ by Melanie C.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ received a four-out-of-five star review from NME with Hannah Mylrea praising Ware’s rediscovery of her disco, funk and groove roots in “a collection of exhilarating floor-fillers that fuse future-facing production with heady ‘80s sounds.”