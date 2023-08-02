Jessie Ware, Confidence Man, Romy and more for Homobloc in Manchester

Jessie Ware, Confidence Man and Romy are among the acts lined up for the autumn edition of Homobloc in Manchester.

The queer block party is set to return to Depot Mayfield on November 4 and, per a press release, is set to welcome “artists, performers, spectators and clubbers to come together and present one of the greatest dancefloor coalitions of the LGBTQ+ community”.

Alongside Ware and Confidence Man, Peaches is also set to headline, with further headline DJ sets coming from The Blessed Madonna, David Morales, Avalon Emerson, Horse Meat Disco, LSDXOXO, salute, Sherelle and I. Jordan.

The event is set to take over the full expanse of Depot Mayfield, across three main stages in the venue itself, plus additional stages along the street and in the Star & Garter pub located next door.

Meanwhile, for the first time in its history, Homobloc is expanding to the venue’s roof space, which will host an array of programming, including cinema screenings, in-session podcasts and talks, acoustic performances, pop-up shops and more.

“It’s with great pleasure we unveil the most adventurous Homobloc line-up to date,” promoter Rod Connolly said in a press release. “For 2023 we have straddled the edges of queer culture to introduce fresh new sounds and textures from the alternative music scene, aligning them with some of the biggest names in electronic and dance music to create a unique international party busting with nitty-gritty northern queer energy.

“The LGBTQ+ community has experienced another challenging year, particularly our Trans siblings who are facing a relentless wave of discrimination. Trans rights and liberation are under real threat and in response we are growing our charity partners this year to offer much needed resources deep within the Trans community. We are also working on a cultural spaces charity partnership to support independent artists and creatives within the Salford and Greater Manchester area.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (August 4) – buy yours here.