Jessie Ware has postponed her upcoming fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ so as to not “distract” from important messages and discussion surrounding racism.

The singer-songwriter was due to release the record next Friday (June 19), the same date as US holiday Juneteenth (aka Freedom Day) which is celebrated annually by African-Americans.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month, conversations around racial injustice and prejudice have come to the fore once again with people taking to the streets in protest across the globe.

An update on my album xx Posted by Jessie Ware on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Posting on social media yesterday evening (June 9), Ware shared a video in which she explained the significance of her initial album release date.

“It’s been brought to my attention that June 19 is in fact a special date in American history,” she said. “It’s an incredibly important day for black voices, and I don’t want to distract from those voices or those experiences or stories in any way.

“And therefore I have to move my album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ back one week to come out on [Friday,] June 26 globally.”

Ware added: “This means the world to me and I appreciate your understanding in this. Thanks so much.”

The celebration of Juneteenth dates back to 1865 when slaves in Texas were told that they were free and that the Civil War had ended. In response to recent events, Twitter have announced that they will be making June 19 a company holiday.

Discussing ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ earlier this year, Ware said: “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!”