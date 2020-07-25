Watch Jessie Ware’s dreamy new video for ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

Jessie Ware has released a new video for latest single, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ – you can watch it below.

The title track from Ware’s latest album arrived yesterday (July 24) with a dreamy new video which sees Ware on the dancefloor.

Sharing the video on YouTube yesterday, Ware wrote: “I love this video, I love this song and I love how filthy you’re all gonna be in the comments.”



Next spring, Ware is embarking on a UK tour which includes two nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton as well as shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, and Southampton.

You can see the full dates below.

APRIL 2021 Tour Dates

14 – Glasgow O2 Academy, Glasgow

15 – Newcastle upon Tyne O2 Academy, Newcastle

16 – Leeds O2 Academy, Leeds

18 – Manchester Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

19 – Birmingham O2 Academy, Birmingham

21 – Marble Factory, Bristol

22 – Southampton O2 Guildhall, Southampton

24 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

25 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

In a recent interview with NME, Ware opened up about the change in direction of her new sound and the album’s nods to the past.

Ware said: “There are definitely nods to a world that I wished I would have been a part of, that ’80s New York disco scene. I wanted that lushness and melodrama that I’d heard in some of those older songs, like ‘State of Independence’ by Vangelis.

“We wanted it to have that slight freshness with the sounds as well, with lush backing vocals and I actually had [acclaimed conductor] Jules Buckley do all the orchestral arrangements and strings. I’ve never ever been able to do that before, and it was just so magic.”

Reviewing Ware’s latest album last month (June 24), NME described it as “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production” as well as “pure escapism.”

The four-star review added: “Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”